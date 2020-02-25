Sign up
210 / 365
56. Low Key Kallan
Taken with just the light from my phone screen. Kallan was borrowing my phone to make a quiz, "what hogwarts house are you in?" It's only one question: what are you like? Choices are kind, smart, brave, and ambitious 😂
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
237
photos
82
followers
66
following
Tags
for2020
