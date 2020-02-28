Previous
59. B&W Banjo by karasoo2
213 / 365

59. B&W Banjo

Flash of Red is almost done, can't wait to see everyone's final calendars! It's definitely been a challenging month for me, but I feel like I've learned a lot. Happy Friday, everyone!
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
