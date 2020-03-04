Sign up
64. Flower Girls
Today was just one of those days so here’s a filler! My little brother in law got married last year in Breckenridge. These cuties were flower girls!
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
250
photos
81
followers
66
following
