70. Pixels

I wanted to take a shot of my planner because this week is so busy, but it has student name and initials in it. In the back of my planner, there's a section for bullet journaling. I'm using it to track my moods and mental health throughout the year, as I struggle with depression and anxiety. Looking back, I didn't group warm and cold colors together very well, which would make patterns more obvious. But so far it seems like both the beginnings and ends of months are generally more difficult times for me.

Thanks for your comments recently, sorry I haven't had much time to return the favor. I'm glad some of you enjoyed the tunes from yesterday's post :)
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
