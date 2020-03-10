70. Pixels

I wanted to take a shot of my planner because this week is so busy, but it has student name and initials in it. In the back of my planner, there's a section for bullet journaling. I'm using it to track my moods and mental health throughout the year, as I struggle with depression and anxiety. Looking back, I didn't group warm and cold colors together very well, which would make patterns more obvious. But so far it seems like both the beginnings and ends of months are generally more difficult times for me.



Thanks for your comments recently, sorry I haven't had much time to return the favor. I'm glad some of you enjoyed the tunes from yesterday's post :)