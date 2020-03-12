Previous
72. by karasoo2
226 / 365

72.

I was under the weather yesterday and didn’t end up taking any pics. Here’s another mandolin shot from the other day! Stay healthy, everyone!
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
