I was under the weather yesterday and didn’t end up taking any pics. Here’s another mandolin shot from the other day! Stay healthy, everyone!
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th March 2020 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
