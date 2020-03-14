Previous
74. Future Author by karasoo2
74. Future Author

I seem to be lacking some inspiration in the midst of social distancing, but Kallan started writing a story called "My Hogwarts Years of School". The girls are SO into Harry Potter right now, and I love it. It reminds me so much of my own childhood!
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Kara

