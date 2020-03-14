Sign up
74. Future Author
I seem to be lacking some inspiration in the midst of social distancing, but Kallan started writing a story called "My Hogwarts Years of School". The girls are SO into Harry Potter right now, and I love it. It reminds me so much of my own childhood!
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
261
photos
79
followers
66
following
