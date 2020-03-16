Previous
76. Paws by karasoo2
76. Paws

I saw a meme that said pets are the real winners right now since many people have to stay home. Osa's best friend comes to play with her 2 hours a day when we are gone, so I'm not sure if she feels like a winner or not haha.
Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
