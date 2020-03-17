Sign up
77. "Recess"
A little backyard time to break up the day. Official "V-Learning" for the girls starts tomorrow. I know their teachers have been working so hard to put something quality into place. THANK YOU TEACHERS EVERYWHERE!!
17th March 2020
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th March 2020 1:11pm
