81. Colors of Spring by karasoo2
235 / 365

81. Colors of Spring

But then it snowed all day. WAHHH!
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
