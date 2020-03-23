Previous
83. Catan by karasoo2
237 / 365

83. Catan

Catan every day! The girls are getting pretty good! Settling into a routine has helped us deal with only hanging out with each other. 😂

Also coffee all day, every day.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Photo Details

