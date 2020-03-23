Sign up
237 / 365
Next
237 / 365
83. Catan
Catan every day! The girls are getting pretty good! Settling into a routine has helped us deal with only hanging out with each other. 😂
Also coffee all day, every day.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
271
photos
79
followers
67
following
64% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd March 2020 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
