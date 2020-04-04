Sign up
Contentment
Osa is becoming very accustomed to having the whole gang home 24/7 (aka spoiled). Should I tell her it's only temporary???
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
283
photos
79
followers
67
following
Barb
ace
Love Osa's face!
April 5th, 2020
