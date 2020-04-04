Previous
Next
Contentment by karasoo2
249 / 365

Contentment

Osa is becoming very accustomed to having the whole gang home 24/7 (aka spoiled). Should I tell her it's only temporary???
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love Osa's face!
April 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise