Love, Mama

I saw that the mundane challenge is notebooks right now. I need some challenges to get some inspiration and motivation, and I have many notebooks so expect many entries haha. This is a journal I've kept for Lyla since before she was born. I'm reading back through it now and remembering many joys and challenges that we've shared in the past 9.5 years. Back then, I was "Mama", now I'm "Mommy". Someday, maybe it will be "mom".