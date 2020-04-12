Previous
Happy Easter! by karasoo2
256 / 365

Happy Easter!

Our town has a nice tradition of painting rocks (and I think it's a common tradition??) and hiding them throughout the community in order to spread joy. If you find a rock, you snap a picture with it and share it on the community facebook group, then re-hide for others to find. There's been a notable resurgence of rock painting related activities during "stay at home" orders. Hopefully everyone is disinfecting them before re-hiding!

We found an "Easter egg" rock today and re-hid! Very appropriate for the day! Happy Easter, everyone!
Kara

@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Amy Shaylor ace
My kids loved doing this too. It was a big thing over here a few years ago. Such a great idea!
April 13th, 2020  
