Happy Easter!

Our town has a nice tradition of painting rocks (and I think it's a common tradition??) and hiding them throughout the community in order to spread joy. If you find a rock, you snap a picture with it and share it on the community facebook group, then re-hide for others to find. There's been a notable resurgence of rock painting related activities during "stay at home" orders. Hopefully everyone is disinfecting them before re-hiding!



We found an "Easter egg" rock today and re-hid! Very appropriate for the day! Happy Easter, everyone!