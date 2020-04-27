Previous
Next
New Friends by karasoo2
268 / 365

New Friends

We have had some bunny visitors in our front yard the past couple of days. I wonder if they have a burrow nearby?
(Closest we've had to house guests in awhile)
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise