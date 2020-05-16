Previous
Be Our Guest! by karasoo2
284 / 365

Be Our Guest!

Birds are nesting in Lyla's birdhouse! We are so excited! Kallan has named this bird "Brianna." Welcome, Brianna!

Missed on the focus while I was trying to be stealthy and get closer!
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Barb ace
Always fun to see birds take up residence in the houses we have made, isn't it? Pretty capture!
May 17th, 2020  
