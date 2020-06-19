Previous
Hello!! by karasoo2
301 / 365

Hello!!

Hey, everyone! I hope you are doing well. The latest with me is that I recently connected with my biological father. This has sent me into a spiral of emotions and just left me exhausted and overwhelmed. It’s not a bad feeling, it’s just a lot of feelings at once. I really had no motivation to do much of anything let alone any sparks of creativity. I’m starting to feel a little more myself again so I hope to catch up with you all soon! I’m thankful for my support system, including this community! ❤️ I hope you’re all well and in good health!
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
82% complete

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
wow that's a lot...I hope you can process and find peace with it all. nice to see you and I hope your husband had a lovely father's day!
June 22nd, 2020  
