Hello!!

Hey, everyone! I hope you are doing well. The latest with me is that I recently connected with my biological father. This has sent me into a spiral of emotions and just left me exhausted and overwhelmed. It’s not a bad feeling, it’s just a lot of feelings at once. I really had no motivation to do much of anything let alone any sparks of creativity. I’m starting to feel a little more myself again so I hope to catch up with you all soon! I’m thankful for my support system, including this community! ❤️ I hope you’re all well and in good health!