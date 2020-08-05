Sign up
Pictured Rocks
We had an awesome family trip to Pictured Rocks in Michigan's beautiful Upper Peninsula in early August. It was exactly what we needed before heading into the school year.... quality family time, nature, tech breaks, and no phone service.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
