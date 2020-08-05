Previous
Pictured Rocks by karasoo2
302 / 365

Pictured Rocks

We had an awesome family trip to Pictured Rocks in Michigan's beautiful Upper Peninsula in early August. It was exactly what we needed before heading into the school year.... quality family time, nature, tech breaks, and no phone service.
Kara

