Previous
Next
Double Digits by karasoo2
303 / 365

Double Digits

Hello! How is everyone holding up these days?

Lyla turned TEN. She has been lighting up our life for ten years, we've been parents for a whole decade.

She is currently rocking the remote learning despite being disappointed about not being back in person :(
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise