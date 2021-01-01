Sign up
313 / 365
Memories
The girls are collecting their photo memories in a journal! So far the entries are very sweet and largely consist of pictures of Osa.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
0
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
348
photos
64
followers
56
following
85% complete
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Amy Shaylor
ace
This is lovely. Happy new year! 🥳
January 3rd, 2021
