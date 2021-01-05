Previous
Focus by karasoo2
Focus

Kids have had to adjust to new learning environments multiple times this year. We are back at it again after break!
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Kara

Jean ace
adorable pic. love her expression
January 5th, 2021  
