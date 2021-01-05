Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
317 / 365
Focus
Kids have had to adjust to new learning environments multiple times this year. We are back at it again after break!
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
352
photos
64
followers
57
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th January 2021 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jean
ace
adorable pic. love her expression
January 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close