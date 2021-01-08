Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
320 / 365
Go Stop
I was watching a Korean drama, and the characters were playing this game, "Go Stop, which reminded me that I own this deck of cards! I had my mom mail them to me so I can learn the game. They are such pretty cards!
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
355
photos
65
followers
58
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th January 2021 10:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close