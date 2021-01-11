Sign up
Kallan
Okay, I guess I'll do a B&W of the whole fam hahah! Got this shot right before she had a big idea... you can see the wheels turning!
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
358
photos
66
followers
59
following
2
365
NIKON D7200
11th January 2021 9:50pm
