Previous
Next
Kallan by karasoo2
323 / 365

Kallan

Okay, I guess I'll do a B&W of the whole fam hahah! Got this shot right before she had a big idea... you can see the wheels turning!
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise