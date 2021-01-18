Sign up
328 / 365
First dose!!!
So far just a sore arm!
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
363
photos
65
followers
59
following
89% complete
3
365
iPhone 11 Pro
18th January 2021 11:47am
