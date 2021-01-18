Previous
First dose!!! by karasoo2
328 / 365

First dose!!!

So far just a sore arm!
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
89% complete

