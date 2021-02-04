Previous
Next
Amari by karasoo2
332 / 365

Amari

My brother's baby girl! She is being loved on every day my parents, making friends with the resident cat, and chickens. I know she misses my brother a lot, but she is so loved! The girls can't wait to dog sit!!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise