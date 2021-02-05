Sign up
333 / 365
Snuggle up, Stay Warm!
It was freezing today, and it's only going to get colder over the weekend! Stay warm, everyone!
Thanks for your support and comments
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
368
photos
65
followers
59
following
91% complete
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th February 2021 11:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Public
Flashback
