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succulents
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Kara
@karasoo2
just a girl trying to get reacquainted with her camera after putting it down for many years! My popular page posts!
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365
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NIKON D7200
Taken
16th July 2026 10:20pm
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plant
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bandw
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