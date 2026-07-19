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michigan sunset
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Kara
@karasoo2
just a girl trying to get reacquainted with her camera after putting it down for many years! My popular page posts!
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th July 2026 9:00pm
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Tags
michigan
,
sunset
,
beach
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