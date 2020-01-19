Sign up
20 / 365
And more Osa...
...just because she's so snuggled up right now!
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
194
photos
58
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Just For Fun!
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th January 2020 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cute
,
dogs
,
puppy
,
osa
