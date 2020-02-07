Previous
Next
Color Version! by karasoo2
24 / 365

Color Version!

I prefer this one!
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Amy Shaylor ace
Love the soft tones and focus
February 8th, 2020  
Beau
Beautiful color and detail
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise