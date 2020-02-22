Sign up
Touristy Bean
Standard Bean shot! It was almost 50 degrees today, so we went ice skating, played in the park, and ate downtown. Edited on my phone as someone spilled milk on the computer, and its final outcome is pending 😭
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
chicago
,
theme-blackwhite
