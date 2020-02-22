Previous
Touristy Bean by karasoo2
27 / 365

Touristy Bean

Standard Bean shot! It was almost 50 degrees today, so we went ice skating, played in the park, and ate downtown. Edited on my phone as someone spilled milk on the computer, and its final outcome is pending 😭
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
