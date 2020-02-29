Previous
Flash of Red 2020 by karasoo2
30 / 365

Flash of Red 2020

Completed the challenge, yay!!!!

Throwback to 2018 when I did the Flash of Red for Valentine's Day but not the whole month. https://365project.org/karasoo2/365/2018-02-10 This is still my most "popular" picture ever on my 365!

29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Photo Details

GaryW
Congratulations! I've been impressed by you all that accomplished an entire month of these photos. Well done!
February 29th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Your calendar looks great!! Love your pop of red nails and the personal touch of your still life week.
February 29th, 2020  
