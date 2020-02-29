Sign up
30 / 365
Flash of Red 2020
Completed the challenge, yay!!!!
Throwback to 2018 when I did the Flash of Red for Valentine's Day but not the whole month.
https://365project.org/karasoo2/365/2018-02-10
This is still my most "popular" picture ever on my 365!
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
2
0
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
244
photos
82
followers
66
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
28
210
211
212
29
213
30
214
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Taken
29th February 2020 4:08pm
Tags
for2020
GaryW
Congratulations! I've been impressed by you all that accomplished an entire month of these photos. Well done!
February 29th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Your calendar looks great!! Love your pop of red nails and the personal touch of your still life week.
February 29th, 2020
