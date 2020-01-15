Sign up
Photo 2541
Gentle Face
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
1
1
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
2545
photos
173
followers
155
following
697% complete
View this month »
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th January 2020 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goat
,
kansas
,
kareenking
Hope D Jennings
ace
I am crazy about goats! Great portrait
January 24th, 2020
