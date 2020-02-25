Sign up
Photo 2576
My First Head Shot Photo Shoot
This is my beautiful niece who needed a head shot for her theatre audition. What a fun experience!
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Album
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th February 2020 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
headshot
,
kansas
,
kareenking
