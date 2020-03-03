Previous
Little Keeper of My Big Yard by kareenking
Photo 2586

Little Keeper of My Big Yard

This is Hank, my three-legged co-jack, who hasn't slowed down one bit since his front leg was amputated.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
