Let Us Pray by kareenking
Let Us Pray

Let's take a moment to bow and pray as we face the challenge regarding the declaration by the WHO that Covid-19 is a pandemic. This photo was taken of a Red-winged blackbird with the Worm Moon as backdrop, Osage City, KS, 3-11-2020
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
