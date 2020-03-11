Sign up
Photo 2592
Let Us Pray
Let's take a moment to bow and pray as we face the challenge regarding the declaration by the WHO that Covid-19 is a pandemic. This photo was taken of a Red-winged blackbird with the Worm Moon as backdrop, Osage City, KS, 3-11-2020
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th March 2020 7:47am
kansas
fullmoon
kareenking
red-wingedblackbird
wormmoon
