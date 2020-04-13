Sign up
Photo 2625
Kansas Sunset 4-13-20
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
3
2
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th April 2020 8:00pm
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansassunset
Walks @ 7
ace
Sums up the current times well. Stay safe.
April 14th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Beautiful sunset and striking image. FAV
April 14th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
Stunning fav
April 14th, 2020
