Kansas Sunset 4-13-20 by kareenking
Photo 2625

Kansas Sunset 4-13-20

13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Walks @ 7 ace
Sums up the current times well. Stay safe.
April 14th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
Beautiful sunset and striking image. FAV
April 14th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
Stunning fav
April 14th, 2020  
