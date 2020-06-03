Previous
Strawberry Moon in Bloom by kareenking
Photo 2663

Strawberry Moon in Bloom

3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Junko Y ace
I like the softness of the whole scene. Interesting how we all see the same moon but under different weather and other conditions. I had a hard time getting mine bright enough to show the clouds but dark enough to capture the moon's dimensions.
June 7th, 2020  
