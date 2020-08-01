Sign up
Photo 2712
Rainfall at Sunset
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Tags
kansas
,
rainfall
,
kareenking
,
kansassunset
,
kansaslandscape
