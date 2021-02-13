Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2932
Bufflehead
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
2942
photos
157
followers
129
following
806% complete
View this month »
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th February 2021 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kansas
,
bufflehead
,
kareenking
,
pomonalake
GaryW
Love seeing the variety of water fowl.
February 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close