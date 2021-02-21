Sign up
Photo 2936
Heaven's Sparkle
This is another one from yesterday which I think is a bit clearer. I promise you I did not create this cross-shaped glint in the cardinal's eye. I just think it was a little visit from my beloved mom. :)
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
365
NIKON D500
Taken
20th February 2021 9:25am
cardinal
kansas
kareenking
