Photo 3053
Chance Encounter
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Kareen King
Kareen King
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th July 2021 9:54am
bee
kansas
viceroy
kareenking
bakerwetlands
Jason
ace
Patience required was well rewarded
July 13th, 2021
