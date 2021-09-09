Sign up
Photo 3109
A Sunflower, a Couple of Beetles, and a Sunset
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
2
1
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Views
6
2
1
365
NIKON D500
9th September 2021 7:39pm
Tags
sunflower
,
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansassunset
Kim
ace
Beautiful!!
September 10th, 2021
Christina
Absolutely striking!
September 10th, 2021
