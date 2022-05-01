Previous
Lime Kiln Point State Park by kareenking
Lime Kiln Point State Park

Took this photo of my son while hiking on San Juan Island at Lime Kiln Point State Park. What a spectacular setting!
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
