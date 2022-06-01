Sign up
Photo 3323
Big Snapper on the Center Line
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3329
photos
134
followers
122
following
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st June 2022 7:59am
Tags
kansas
,
snapper
,
kareenking
,
snappingturtle
Lee
Love it.
June 24th, 2022
