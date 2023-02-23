Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3527
Hilltop Graze
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd February 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
kansas
,
kareenking
Carole G
ace
I love how the deer are silhouetted against the sky
February 25th, 2023
Kareen King
@yorkshirekiwi
thank you! :)
February 25th, 2023
