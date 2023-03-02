Previous
Does a Tree See? by kareenking
Photo 3529

Does a Tree See?

2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Annie D ace
if it does it has a lovely view
March 3rd, 2023  
