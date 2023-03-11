Sign up
Photo 3539
Princess B
My seven-year-old granddaughter
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
2
0
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3540
photos
121
followers
118
following
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
Tags
granddaughter
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a sweet portrait!
March 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely candid
March 13th, 2023
