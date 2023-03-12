Previous
My Dreamy-eyed Choochy Girl by kareenking
Photo 3540

My Dreamy-eyed Choochy Girl

My one-year-old granddaughter
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Adorable!
March 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sweet
March 13th, 2023  
