Photo 3556
Kansas Sunrise, 3-30-2023
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th March 2023 6:38am
Exif
View Info
Tags
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansassunrise
,
bakerwetlands
Annie D
ace
looks fab on black - great silhouettes and colour
March 31st, 2023
Kareen King
@annied
Thank you, Annie! :)
March 31st, 2023
Helene
ace
Oh! That's pretty indeed! Fav
March 31st, 2023
