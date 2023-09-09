Previous
Next
Augusta City Lake Sunset by kareenking
Photo 3725

Augusta City Lake Sunset

9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
This is magnificent...color, silhouette, composition! Fav~
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise